LVMPD investigating stabbing incident in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared details regarding a traffic update in Spring Valley.

According to the RTC, heavy police presence has blocked off all lanes on West Desert Inn Road at South Warnock Road.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to find out more on this incident. We learned that this traffic event was related to a stabbing in Spring Valley.

It happened at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of West Desert Inn Road.

According to police, one person was "transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries." LVMPD said that one person was detained in connection with this event.

This incident is still under investigation. Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.