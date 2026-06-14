LVMPD investigating homicide in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared that a homicide investigation is underway in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to LVMPD, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Lake Mead Boulevard.

This is not the first incident in Sunrise Manor we've reported on this Saturday. This morning, Channel 13 told you about an incident on Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue that critically injured one driver and left another with minor injuries.

We also tracked a barricade on Vegas Valley Drive and Aloha Avenue, which ended with a suspect taken into custody without incident.

Channel 13 will be attending a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Price to learn more. You'll be able to watch that briefing live here.