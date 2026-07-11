LVMPD investigates fatal collision on Boulder Highway, Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal collision that happened on July 10 on Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

According to LVMPD, a female pedestrian on a Razor scooter crossed Boulder Highway around 9:45 p.m., "failing to obey the walk/don't walk signal." Metro was able to determine that she entered the path of a Hyundai, which collided with her.

The pedestrian received "advanced medical intervention," but was later pronounced dead from her injuries at Sunrise Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene, and did not show signs of impairment. No one in the car at that time was inured.

The pedestrian's death marks the 59th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.