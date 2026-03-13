LVMPD investigates collision involving school bus, one juvenile injury reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a vehicle collision with a school bus.

According to LVMPD, it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Friday near Whispering Sands Drive and Tenaya Way.

Metro says that one juvenile sustained minor injuries, and that no other injuries were reported at this time. Police shared that they were being treated at the scene. All vehicles stayed in the area.

Police are still investigating this incident. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.