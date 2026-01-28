Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Hit-and-run seriously injures one, closes lanes on southbound Tropicana Avenue at Pecos Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning about a traffic incident that occurred this evening in Paradise.

The RTC issued an alert at 5:22 p.m. after a crash closed all southbound lanes on Tropicana Avenue at Pecos Road.

We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shortly after for more information. Metro shared that the collision was a hit-and-run between a black sedan and a pedestrian.

According to LVMPD, the victim was hit crossing Tropicana Avenue, leaving them with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, and that the black sedan fled the scene.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

