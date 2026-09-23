LVMPD: Four hospitalized after crash on Nellis Boulevard, Owens Avenue, intersection closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with Channel 13 regarding a traffic incident in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

We reached out to police to learn more about this incident. According to Metro, the collision involved two vehicles, and resulted in four individuals being hospitalized in "unknown condition."

Traffic cameras show debris on the roadway. Police shared that the intersection would remain closed at this time.Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.