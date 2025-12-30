LVMPD: Eastern Avenue closed both ways following vehicle collision with pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has provided information regarding a crash on Friday evening.

An RTC alert was initially issued at 6:01 p.m. for a collision on southbound Eastern Avenue before Windmill Lane. At 6:18 p.m., the alert was changed to a full closure both ways between Robindale Road and Windmill Lane.

We reached out to LVMPD for details, and learned that an vehicle hit an unhoused man that was not in a marked crosswalk.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. LVMPD does not suspect the driver of impariment.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.