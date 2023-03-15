LVMPD: Driver traveled at high rate of speed, crashed and caused domino effect hitting 5 cars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said six cars were involved in a crash by a domino effect.

Police said around 4 p.m., a white sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Mead Boulevard, approaching Decatur Boulevard.

Police said the sedan crashed with an SUV which ultimately caused the sedan to flip over. After this collision, a domino effect happened that involved four more cars, totaling to six cars.

"Several people were transported to UMC with non-life threatening injuries," police said. "It's unknown at this time if impairment was involved."

Detectives are on scene, and investigation by police is still ongoing.

Police have closed Lake Mead Boulevard westbound, with just east of Decatur closed.

"All other roads are open," police said.