LVMPD: Driver of Chevrolet hits pedestrian near Silverado Ranch, impairment not suspected

Las Vegas police said that a driver of Chevrolet hit a pedestrian Tuesday night near Silverado Ranch. Impairment is not suspected and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Aug 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a Chevrolet hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Frias Avenue and Bermuda Road Tuesday night.

Traffic officers said they are on-scene where the incident took place. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene, and impairment is not suspected.

Police said the adult pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and being evaluated. Bermuda Road is closed in both directions between Cactus and Frias.

KTNV was told that the investigation is in the early stages, therefore all information is preliminary and subject to change.

