LVMPD: Crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard between Wigwam Avenue and Pebble Road, hospitalizes one

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding a traffic incident impacting Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to LVMPD, a vehicle and motorcycle collided by East Ford Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

As the investigation continues, Metro shared that Las Vegas Boulevard would remain closed between Wigwam Avenue and Pebble Road. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.