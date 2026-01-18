Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Crash causes car rollover on southbound Russell Road at Stephanie Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident near the Russell Road Recreation Complex.

According to the RTC, all lanes are closed on southbound Russell Road at Stephanie Street following a crash.

We reached out to LVMPD to learn more about this incident.

They have notified us that the collision happened between two cars in the intersection, which caused the rollover of one vehicle. One driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, LVMPD does not suspect impairment.

Traffic cameras in the area show police presence and blocked roads. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

