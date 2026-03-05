LVMPD: Collision involving motorcycle and vehicle shuts down Warm Springs Road

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with us regarding a traffic incident in Paradise.

According to the RTC, Warm Springs Road is shut down in both directions between Eastern Avenue and Topaz Road.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for more information.

We learned that a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Traffic cameras are showing roads cleared off at this time. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

