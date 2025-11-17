LVMPD: Collision in Winchester results in pedestrian's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared details regarding a traffic fatality in Winchester.

On November 13 around 8:01 p.m., LVMPD responded to a "serious injury collision" on East Desert Inn Road and Brussels Street.

According to police, evidence suggested that a 2016 Toyota 4Runner was entering the shared center turn lane to enter a private drive. At the same time, a 73-year-old woman crossed outside of a marked crosswalk and stood in the center turn lane.

Officials shared that the Toyota hit the pedestrian, sending the pedestrian into the road.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital "with injuries determined to be non-life-threatening," and the driver of the Toyota stayed on scene without signs of impairment, police said.

Due to the nature of the pedestrian's injuries, LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section was not requested to respond.

The following day, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner told LVMPD that the woman was pronounced dead from her injuries on November 14. Her death marks LVMPD's 104th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2025.

Metro's Collision Investigation Section was notified, and their investigation is ongoing.