LVMPD: Collision in Paradise closes lanes, redirects airport-bound traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the RTC, all lanes have been blocked off in the Paradise Road and East Tropicana Avenue on Saturday night.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to learn more about this incident. We learned from officials that a minor hit-and-run took place at East Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, causing no injuries.

A sedan in connection to this event later collided with a light pole on the corner of East Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road at 5:18 p.m., police shared. According to LVMPD, the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. They were the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

LVMPD Traffic Bureau units are on scene conducting their investigation of this incident at this time, officials said.

What areas are affected?

Police have detailed the areas experiencing closures, and where drivers can expect to detour instead:



Southbound traffic on Paradise Road is stopped

Westbound traffic on Tropicana is being diverted eastbound to University Center Drive

Eastbound traffic on Tropicana is being diverted southbound onto Paradise Road.

LVMPD has also advised that travelers heading to Harry Reid International Airport should take the 215 instead if possible.