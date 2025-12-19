LVMPD: Collision hospitalizes one, closes intersection on Andover and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared information regarding a crash in Whitney.

It happened around 7:04 p.m. on Thursday evening on Andover Drive and Tropicana Avenue between a pedestrian and a vehicle, LVMPD said.

According to Metro, the pedestrian was hit in a marked crosswalk, and sustained minor injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, and the driver remained on the scene, officials said. Police do not suspect impairment at this time.

LVMPD has shared that the intersection is expected to remain closed as they investigate. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.