LVMPD: Collision causes vehicle rollover, blocking lanes on Cambridge Street and Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a collision in Paradise this evening.

According to the RTC, all lanes on southbound Twain Avenue at Cambridge Street are blocked off. Traffic cameras show emergency vehicle presence in the area.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to learn more about this incident.

Police shared with us that two vehicles crashed at the intersection, which caused one vehicle to roll over. According to Metro, the at-fault driver is suspected of impairment. The driver from the rolled-over vehicle sustained minor injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital,

Use alternate routes, and avoid the area.