LVMPD: Car crashes into wall in west Las Vegas residential area, driver hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car crashed into a wall in a west Las Vegas residential area Saturday evening, prompting an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD said they were notified by Las Vegas City Marshals around 7:13 p.m. about a sedan that had crashed into a wall near Celeste Avenue and Lorenzi Street.



The driver was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to LVMPD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Channel 13 has contacted the Las Vegas City Marshals for additional information.