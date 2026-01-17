UPDATE | Jan. 16, 9:33 p.m.

We reached out to LVMPD for additional information on the barricade unfolding on Decatur Boulevard.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

LVMPD: Barricade on Decatur Boulevard ends, suspect not in custody

According to police, the barricade was ended, but the suspect was not inside the residence and has not been taken into custody at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding a barricade in Las Vegas.

It happened on Friday in the 3000 block of Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, the incident began when "police located a wanted individual who refused to exit his residence."

Metro has advised that the area will be closed for the next several hours. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.