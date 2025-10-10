Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Barricade closes West Oakey Boulevard between Rancho Drive and Strong Drive

File photo of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department scene tape.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has confirmed with Channel 13 that an active barricade is happening on Zafra Court, located near West Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police said the barricade was related to a domestic disturbance, with "one subject... armed and refusing to exit."

According to officials, SWAT is on scene at this time and is "working to resolve the event."

In the meantime, LVMPD said that West Oakey Boulevard will be closed between Rancho Drive and Strong Drive. Take alternate routes, and avoid the area.

