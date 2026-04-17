LVMPD: Barricade blocks all lanes on Hollywood Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Las Vegas this evening.

According to the RTC, police activity has blocked off all southbound and northbound lanes on Hollywood Boulevard after Lake Mead Boulevard.

We reached out to Metro police about this incident to learn more. Officials told us that a barricade is currently in place in te 6600 block of Solaron Avenue.

KTNV

Metro said that SWAT teams hav arrived on location, and that they believe that this incident is domestic violence-related.

RTC

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles in the area, and cones closing off the roadway. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.