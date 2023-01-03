LVMPD: 70-year-old arrested for hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian late December of 2022.

The hit and run occurred on the night of December 28, 2022 on Boulder Highway near Russell Road.

Police identified the driver as 70-year-old Carlos Lopez-Orellana. Officers said he was driving a silver 2000 Honda Passport and was taken into custody for hit-and-run charges.

