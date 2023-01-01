Surveillance video helps describe car involved in Boulder Highway hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was able to describe the car involved in the Boulder Highway hit-and-run that happened late December, 2022.

Police said the vehicle has been identified as a silver late 1990's or early 2000's Honda Passport or Isuzu Rodeo. Police said it will have front end and hood damage.

BREAKING STORY: LVMPD: 50-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

On the night of December 28, officers responded to the area of Boulder Highway and East Russell Road. A pedestrian was crossing a street in the area and got hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. The vehicle fled the scene.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle with air patrol units, but were unsuccessful at the time.

"The pedestrian's death marks the 149th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3538 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.