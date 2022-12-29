Las Vegas police investigating hit-and-run, suspect outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

Officers received a report of the crash around 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the area of Boulder Highway and East Russell Road.

According to police, a person called 911 stating a person was hit and still laying on the road. The caller started CPR on the victim.

"Officers and medical arrived and began medical aid," police said. "The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police say the suspect is still outstanding.

Northbound Boulder Hwy. lanes are closed from Gibson Rd to Russell. Traffic section is on scene conducting their investigation.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.