LVMPD: 3 hospitalized after crash on Durango Dr., Centennial Pkwy., intersection partially closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | 9:35 p.m.

Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to learn more about this incident.

According to LVMPD, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening-injuries, and the intersection of Durango Drive and Centennial Parkway will continue experiencing a partial closure.

This incident is still under investigation. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information with us regarding a traffic incident this evening in Las Vegas.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off the intersection of southbound Durango Drive at Centennial Parkway.

Traffic cameras show heavy police presence in the area, with roadblocks in place.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.