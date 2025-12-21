LVMPD: 3-car crash on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard blocks all lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a crash that happened this evening on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to the RTC, all lanes in the area are blocked. Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles in the area.

We reached out to police to learn more about this event. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries, and was hospitalized.

LVMPD has shared that "impairment is not suspected at this time," and that the intersection is expected to be closed while they investigate.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.