Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

LVMPD: 3-car crash on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard blocks all lanes

RTC: Crash on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard blocks all lanes
RTC
RTC: Crash on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard blocks all lanes
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a crash that happened this evening on eastbound Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to the RTC, all lanes in the area are blocked. Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles in the area.

We reached out to police to learn more about this event. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries, and was hospitalized.

LVMPD has shared that "impairment is not suspected at this time," and that the intersection is expected to be closed while they investigate.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team