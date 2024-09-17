Lithium battery fire shuts down highway north of Las Vegas

(KTNV) — A portion of U.S. 95 in Nye County will be shut down "for an undetermined time" because of a lithium battery fire.

That's according to information from Nye County authorities and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which notes that crews will "likely will allow batteries to continue to burn until extinguished."

While the fire burns out, the highway is closed between state Route 160 and Mercury, according to Nye County's public communications manager.

All southbound traffic will be diverted to SR-160 and into Pahrump. Northbound traffic is being turned around at Indian Springs, officials noted.

The crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck happened just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The fire has been suppressed," Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Lewis stated. "However, cleanup and road inspections for damage assessment will still need to be done and the highway remains closed at this time."

The incident is reminiscent of a similar crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas that caused a prolonged closure of the freeway over the weekend of July 26. Travelers who spoke to Channel 13 after that incident described it as a nightmare of being stuck on the freeway for up to 15 hours.