Truck driver overcorrected, leading to major I-15 shutdown over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 received new details from California Highway Patrol on what led up to the major 48-hour shutdown on I-15 after a semi-truck carrying lithium batteries crashed and caught fire between Barstow and Baker.

So, what led up to the crash?

Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck overcorrected, veering to the right shoulder northbound on I-15 and then ultimately overturning.

Authorities have not released the name of the trucking company, but they have identified the driver as a 57-year-old man from Westminster, California.

Although lanes are now reopened on I-15, the lithium batteries are still burning a safe distance away from the roadway. Highway Patrol said emergency personnel are continuing to monitor the hazardous materials until they are safely removed.

