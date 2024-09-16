Las Vegas woman killed after crash near Red Rock Canyon access road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the Red Rock Conservation Area.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened last Tuesday at 7:28 p.m. near State Route 159, the access road to Red Rock Canyon, and Mile Marker 9.

Investigators found a 2006 Toyota Scion coupe was traveling northbound. At the same time, a pedestrian, later identified as 47-year-old Ann Kathleen Simmons, was walking southbound on the east shoulder.

For unknown reasons, Simmons walked into the path of the Toyota and was hit. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Traffic Homicide Unit.

So far this year, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 50 fatal crashes, resulting in 58 fatalities.

This is not the first time safety concerns have been raised about that part of the valley. Last February, we told you about issues at Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, the last intersection you pass through before heading out to the Red Rock Conservation Area.

The City of Las Vegas told us they were planning to redesign that intersection to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

