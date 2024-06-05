Las Vegas woman arrested in connection with fatal April hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened on April 28 near the I-215 and Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and the I-215 Far Hills on-ramp.

Nevada State Police said a Honda Civic hit a pedestrian around 5 a.m. and drove away from the scene.

According to investigators, after asking for the public's help, they were able to locate the Civic in a Pahrump body shop and troopers in the area were able to secure the vehicle.

A search warrant and evidence obtained during the investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for the suspect, who troopers identified as 27-year-old Rachel Maria Terranova.

She was arrested on May 30 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

CCDC records state that Terranova is still in custody, as of Wednesday afternoon.

That is also the date of her first court hearing.

She is being charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash.