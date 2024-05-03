Authorities investigating deadly hit and run near Summerlin Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 5:55 a.m. on April 28, Nevada State Police responded to a crash in the area of the 215 Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and the 215 Far Hills on-ramp. Both ramps separate into individual lanes in this area.

Authorities said an unknown vehicle, believed to be a 2017-2021 Honda Civic, was heading north on the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp when it hit a pedestrian with the right-front area of the car.

The pedestrian was walking northbound in the gore area between the off-ramp and on-ramp. The driver of the Honda fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Darrel Redhawk Pinkleton from Alpine, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating this as a hit and run incident.