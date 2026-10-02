Las Vegas valley sees three major crashes on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is tracking three major collisions that unfolded quickly on Thursday evening.

Crash #1

The first happened around 7:14 p.m. at Celeste Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

KTNV

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition, Metro shared. Officers are still on scene as the investigation continues.

Crash #2

The second collision took place at Jones Boulevard and Rochelle Avenue.

Police responded around 8:02 p.m. and found that a vehicle and pedestrian were involved.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition as Metro continues their investigation.

Crash #3

The third crash was reported by the RTC at 9:08 p.m.

RTC

According to the RTC, all northbound lanes on Rainbow Boulevard at Oquendo Road are blocked off.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD to learn more. We were told that two vehicles collided in the area, and that one individual was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

The area remains blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story.