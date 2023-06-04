Las Vegas police said driver died in northwest valley after 'swerving' at a high rate of speed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old died in a crash when he struck a raised median in the northwest valley overnight Sunday.

Around 5:09 a.m., The 32-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Alexander road "swerving all over the roadway at a high rate of speed," according to police.

Police said the driver failed to follow a travel lane and struck a raised median near the intersection of Alexander Road and N. Grand Canyon Drive. This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, exiting the roadway to the left.

"The vehicle struck the raised north curb line and crashed through a fence," police said. "The vehicle overturned several times, coming to rest in an undeveloped desert area."

Responding medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene, saying he was "beyond medical intervention."

Police said the Chevrolet driver’s death marks the 55th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.