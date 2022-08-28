Las Vegas police said a 49-year-old man died from motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 24 around 3:38 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a 49-year-old man crashed with his motorcycle at the T-intersection of Upland Boulevard and Mayflower Lane.

Police said Jarrett Daniel failed to maintain his travel lane. The front tire then struck a raised desert landscaped center median. The rider then failed to maintain control of the Kawasaki and overturned sliding to a stop.

The rider was transported to UMC Trauma for advanced medical care and then admitted into the Intensive Care Unit according to police. On August 28, the Traffic Investigation Section was notified by the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Officer that Daniel succumbed to his injuries while at the UMC Intensive Care Unit and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Police said the rider's death marks the 95th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. Impairment is suspected on the rider and this collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.