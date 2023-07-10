Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist, pedestrian died from crash in Chinatown area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist and a pedestrian died late Saturday night in the Chinatown area.

The motorcyclist, 29, was riding a 2014 Yamaha on Spring Mountain Road traveling west. Police said the rider was traveling at a "high rate of speed."

At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing Spring Mountain Road outside of a marked crosswalk west of the intersection with S. Edmond Street.

The motorcyclist was approaching Edmond Street when the front of the motorcycle struck the 50-year-old pedestrian.

Responding medical services said the two died at the scene.

"The deaths mark the 70th and 71st traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2023," police said. "The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."