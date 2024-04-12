Las Vegas police looking for driver who hit, critically injured pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver that hit a pedestrian in a neighborhood near Red Rock Casino on Friday.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was hit in the 1700 block of Morro Vista Drive at 2:17 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information is made available.