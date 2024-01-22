Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Las Vegas police investigating fatal collision at Boulder Highway, Nellis Boulevard

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Fatal crash at Boulder Highway, Nellis - 1/22/24
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:47:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

According to authorities, they're investigating a fatal crash in the area.

Police said road closures and delays are expected.

No further details have been released, as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we receive more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH