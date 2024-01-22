Las Vegas police investigating fatal collision at Boulder Highway, Nellis Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid the area near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

According to authorities, they're investigating a fatal crash in the area.

Police said road closures and delays are expected.

No further details have been released, as of 7:45 a.m.

🚨Attention 🚨

We are curently investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of Boulder Hwy & Nellis. Delays are expected. Please plan your route accordingly. @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/MTtUuFdk5p — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 22, 2024

This is a developing story. We will update it as we receive more information.