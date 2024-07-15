Las Vegas man dies nearly three weeks after being hit by vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has died nearly three weeks after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened on May 24 on North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated that a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on MLK around 9:38 p.m.

A pedestrian was crossing MLK outside of a marked crosswalk and he walked into the path of the Dodge, which then hit him.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and took the man to University Medical Center. At the time, his injuries were critical but investigators said they were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

On July 11, police said the pedestrian died from his injuries.

The collision is still under investigation and no further details have been released, as of Monday afternoon.