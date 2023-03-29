Lanes to be reduced on Eastern Avenue for roadwork

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you travel down Eastern Avenue, be prepared for reduced lanes and possible travel delays next month.

Clark County officials said it's so crews can fully replace the road pavement.

Eastern Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Serene Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard starting on April 2 at 9 p.m.

Officials said to speed up the work and reduce the impact on drivers, those closures will be in place 24 hours a day.

The construction work is expected to last through the middle of June.

The project is part of the county's "Various Roadway Rehab" initiative.