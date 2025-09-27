UPDATE | 9:37 p.m.

North Las Vegas Police Department has shared with Channel 13 that this traffic collision has turned fatal, and that more information would become available in an upcoming press release.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage from the scene

Lanes shut down following fatal crash near North Las Vegas

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared that all lanes are blocked after a crash occurred on southbound North Pecos Road after Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Channel 13 has reached out to NLVPD for more information. This is a developing story.