Lanes shut down following fatal crash near North Las Vegas

UPDATE | 9:37 p.m.

North Las Vegas Police Department has shared with Channel 13 that this traffic collision has turned fatal, and that more information would become available in an upcoming press release.

The RTC has shared that all lanes are blocked after a crash occurred on southbound North Pecos Road after Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Channel 13 has reached out to NLVPD for more information. This is a developing story.

