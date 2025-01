LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: An individual who was jumping in and out of traffic on U.S. 95, northbound near Cheyenne Avenue, has now been taken into custody.

He has minor injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Channel 13 received an alert about police activity on U.S. 95 just before Lake Mead Boulevard.

The right lanes are blocked at this time.

The cause for the blockage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.