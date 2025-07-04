Lane restrictions and nightly ramp closures for I-215 preservation project will begin July 6-11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An updated traffic control schedule on I-215 will take place July 7-11, according to NDOT. These closures will allow for NDOT's I-215 Pavement Preservation project to "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane."

During this time, "crews will perform milling and paving, structural repairs, ADA improvements, and signal, lighting, and intelligent transportation (ITS) upgrades as part of the project," shared NDOT.

Here is the schedule provided by NDOT to help plan your routes:

8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 6, to 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 7:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Ln to I-15

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Sunday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 8:

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) Sunday, July 6 through Thursday, July 10:

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Ln

8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 10, to 6:00 a.m. Friday, July 11:

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector reduced to one lane

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

This schedule is dependent on weather and other external factors and may change, according to NDOT.