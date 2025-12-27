Kyle Canyon Road closed, snow chain restrictions in place — is Lee Canyon affected?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning, the RTC shared that Kyle Canyon Road was experiencing a road closure at mile marker 4, with snow chain restrictions in place.

With snowy destinations top of mind for travelers in the winter months, we checked to see if Lee Canyon, a popular visitor site, was affected by closures as well.

According to a video on Mt. Charleston Mountain Man's X, there seemed to be no shortage of visitors to the area as of 9 a.m. this morning.

There is a bit of a line this morning to get into Lee Canyon



Video: Josh Herrera pic.twitter.com/QbaJqGQX5Y — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) December 27, 2025

On their website, Lee Canyon's snow report shared that Saturday saw 14 inches of snowfall total over the last 24 hours.

At this time, there is a "potential for operational delays" as routine safety work is conducted by ski patrol, the website stated. Snow chains (or 4WD/AWD with snow rated tires) are required to travel to Lee Canyon at this time, with the website sharing that enforcement "is very likely" by local officers.

Lee Canyon

The good news? Lee Canyon is still open for weekend fun. Live webcams on the site show plenty of skiers and snowboarders spending their Saturday afternoon on the mountain, and the website shows that all ski lifts and trails (minus one scenic lift) are open.

Visit Lee Canyon's website to check out the full snow report yourself.