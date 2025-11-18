Juvenile pedestrian killed in west Las Vegas crash identified, GoFundMe shares

UPDATE

According to a GoFundMe page, the juvenile pedestrian killed on Monday was identified as 11-year-old Jayla Braxton.

The GoFundMe shares that Jayla was leaving a park with a classmate at the time of the crash.

If you would like to contribue to Jayla's family, you can do so by clicking here.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash in west Las Vegas has killed a juvenile pedestrian, according to LVMPD.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Concord Street.

Metro has shared that a juvenile pedestrian "ran northbound across Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk," where they were struck by an adult driver in a 2009 Nissan Sentra traveling in the area.

Police said the juvenile pedestrian died from their injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene, and police do not suspect impairment at this time.

This marks the 141st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2025.