Investigation underway after child hit by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A child was hit by a car and critically injured in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says this happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Triest Court and East Bonanza Road, east of Sandhill Road.

The child was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There are at least two schools within a half-mile of the crash scene — Mater Academy East and Gragson Elementary School. Investigators didn't say if the child was walking to or from school when they were hit.

LVMPD officials added that the investigation is ongoing, and impairment is not suspected.

"Please avoid the area due to road closures," officials wrote.

