Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Intersection of Rancho and Craig back open after police deem 'suspicious item' safe

Rancho at Craig closed
RTC
Rancho at Craig closed
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

Metro police announced they have deemed the 'suspicious item' safe and that roads have reopened.

ORIGINAL REPORT | 10:30 a.m.

A major northwest intersection is closed Thursday morning police investigate what they are calling a "suspicious item."

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned that the item was found in the 4300 block of North Rancho Drive. Out of caution, authorities have closed between Landon Ridge Avenue and Craig Road.

We are working to learn more, but for now, please use an alternate route traveling in the area.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team