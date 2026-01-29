Intersection of Rancho and Craig back open after police deem 'suspicious item' safe

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

Metro police announced they have deemed the 'suspicious item' safe and that roads have reopened.

ORIGINAL REPORT | 10:30 a.m.

A major northwest intersection is closed Thursday morning police investigate what they are calling a "suspicious item."

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned that the item was found in the 4300 block of North Rancho Drive. Out of caution, authorities have closed between Landon Ridge Avenue and Craig Road.

We are working to learn more, but for now, please use an alternate route traveling in the area.