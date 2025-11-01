Intersection near Harry Reid Airport temporarily restricted due to crash, LVMPD shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared that a crash has blocked all lanes on northbound Paradise Road before Warm Springs Road.

WATCH LIVE 🔴 | Traffic cameras in the area show police presence

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD fo more information about this incident.

We learned from officials that a "motor vehicle accident" took place tonight at 7:58 p.m. between Paradise Road and Elysian Road "involving a pickup truck and an SUV."

According to police, the driver of the truck fled the scene. The only injuries reported by LVMPD at this time are minor injuries to the driver of the SUV.

Due to debris and the car blocking the road, LVMPD asks that drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes for the next few hours as traffic officers investigate.