Independance Day Weekend events cause road closures near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fourth of July weekend means an influx of folks here in the Las Vegas valley.

Transportation entities from around the valley are teaming up, to ensure people get to where they need to go and safely.

You may have noticed several RTC FAST signs around the valley this week warning drivers to "Plan your route" ahead of Saturdays' Illenium Trilogy concert at Allegiant Stadium.

With the heightened traffic along our major arteries like the Interstate 15, surface streets around Allegiant Stadium are expected to become busy as well.

Clark County, along with the Nevada Department of Transportation, issued a permit to allow for the closure of Hacienda Avenue from Luxor Drive westbound to Polaris Avenue for pedestrians to cross over the I-15 fifteen to Allegiant Stadium for the Illenium Trilogy event that begins Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

The Hacienda bridge closure will be from 5 p.m. on Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Here are some alternate routes to consider this holiday weekend:

If you're coming from Las Vegas Boulevard, take Tropicana Avenue or Russell Rd. road to avoid the Hacienda bridge crossing, north of Allegiant Stadium.

Northbound traffic along the I-15, can exit Russell Road and head westbound or eastbound to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Southbound drivers along the I-15S can exit ahead of Hacienda and Russell road by taking the Tropicana exit to Valley View or Frank Sinatra Drive north and south.

Overall traffic this weekend will be busy, plan ahead, pack your patience, and be sure to know before you go.

With artist Garth Brooks expected to perform in Las Vegas the following weekend on July 10, heavy traffic will also be expected then. Officials with the NDOT say they have not yet been asked to control traffic on the I-15 ramps at this time. Changes to traffic and road closures in the area could come early next week.