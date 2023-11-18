Impairment suspected after local bus driver hit, killed pedestrian in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Impairment is suspected after a local bus driver hit and killed a pedestrian in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police say this happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area on reports of an accident with injury. Police say the collision involved "a local bus and a pedestrian."

The driver remained at the scene and is believed to be impaired, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and did not survive their injuries.

