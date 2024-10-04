Impaired driver arrested after hitting, killing man riding electric bike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been arrested after hitting and killing a man riding an electric bicycle just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the collision was reported at 4:07 p.m. near Harmon Avenue and Lamar Circle, which is between Koval Lane and Paradise Road.

Police said a Mercedes Benz was traveling at a high rate of speed down E. Harmon Avenue at the same time the bicyclist was crossing the street. That's when the bicyclist was hit and projected further down the road, according to evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance.

The 26-year-old bicyclist, who has not been identified, was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital and his death is the 113th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz didn't stop at the scene and continued to a nearby parking lot. That's where he parked the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

Investigators said the driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Luis Fernando Fernandez, was located and taken into custody. They add he showed signs of impairment and he failed the standardized field sobriety tests.

Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI, hit and run, and reckless driving charges. As of Friday night, he was still in police custody. He also made his initial court appearance on Friday.