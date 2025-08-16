I-215 will see major traffic impacts in August — Where to expect them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paving operations are hours away from hitting the I-215, which means you need to know what areas are about to experience closures and reductions — and when.

NDOT says the paving will "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane." Here are the areas that will be impacted by the work, according to NDOT.

Marathon Work Weekend: Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 | 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Eastbound I-215 reduced to one lane from I-15 to Windmill Lane

Westbound I-215 reduced to one lane from I-15 to Windmill Lane

Lane reduction on Westbound I-215 begins Saturday, August 16 at 1 a.m.

Intermittent closure of Windmill Lane on-ramp to eastbound I-215

Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Sunday, August 17 to Thursday, August 22 | 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Lane

Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Lane to I-15

Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Airport Connector closed

Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21| 5 a.m.-6 a.m.

Lane reduction on eastbound and westbound Warm Springs Road at the I-215 on-ramp

Thursday, August 21 to Friday, August 22 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed

Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed

Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Lane reduction on east and westbound Warm Springs Road near the I-215 on-ramp reduced lanes

Friday, August 22 to Friday, August 22 | 12:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed.

As always, this schedule is subject to change. NDOT recommends finding alternative routes where possible.