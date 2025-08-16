I-215 will see major traffic impacts in August — Where to expect them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paving operations are hours away from hitting the I-215, which means you need to know what areas are about to experience closures and reductions — and when.
NDOT says the paving will "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane." Here are the areas that will be impacted by the work, according to NDOT.
Marathon Work Weekend: Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 | 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Eastbound I-215 reduced to one lane from I-15 to Windmill Lane
- Westbound I-215 reduced to one lane from I-15 to Windmill Lane
- Lane reduction on Westbound I-215 begins Saturday, August 16 at 1 a.m.
- Intermittent closure of Windmill Lane on-ramp to eastbound I-215
- Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
Sunday, August 17 to Thursday, August 22 | 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Eastbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Lane
- Westbound I-215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Lane to I-15
Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
- Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
- Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Airport Connector closed
Wednesday, August 20 to Thursday, August 21| 5 a.m.-6 a.m.
- Lane reduction on eastbound and westbound Warm Springs Road at the I-215 on-ramp
Thursday, August 21 to Friday, August 22 | 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
- Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed
- Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound I-215 closed
- Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard closed
- Eastbound I-215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed
- Lane reduction on east and westbound Warm Springs Road near the I-215 on-ramp reduced lanes
Friday, August 22 to Friday, August 22 | 12:30 a.m.-6 a.m.
- Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound I-215 closed.
As always, this schedule is subject to change. NDOT recommends finding alternative routes where possible.